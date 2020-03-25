Tanzania: Banks Cred It to Various Zones Increases

LOANS advanced by banks extended to various zones increased by 2.4 per cent to 15.05tri/-at the end of September last year compared to 14.69tri/- extended in the corresponding period due to expansion of construction and trade activities.

According to Bank of Tanzania (BoT) Consolidated Zonal Economic Performance Report for the period ended September last year shows that the highest growth of bank loans was recorded in the central and south eastern zones, consistent with expansion of construction and trade activities, respectively.

"Much of banks' lending was directed to personal, wholesale and retail trade activities which all together accounting for 52.4 per cent of total loans," stated the report.

Loans extended to economic activities in the Dar es Salaam zone was 8.25tri/- in the period under review compared 8.38tri/-, representing negative 1.6 per cent change but 54 percentage contribution.

The northern zones received 2.58tri/- slightly down from 2.72tri/- registered in the corresponding period 2018 which is -5.2 percentage change with 17.2 percentage contributions.

The amount of loans extended to economic activities in the lake zones increased to 1.57tri/- compared to 1.36tri/- in the period ended September 2018 which is equivalent to 15.7 per cent change and 10.5 percentage contributions.

The central zones received 1.14tri/- in the reference period equivalent to 33.2 per centage change and 7.6 per cent contribution compared from 860.9bn/- offered in the corresponding period 2018.

The total loans disbursed to various economic activities in the southern eastern zones were 611.4bn/- which is about 5.8 per cent change for the period under review compared from 499.9bn/- in 2018.

Furthermore, credit extended to the southern highlands was 878.9bn/- compared to 861.8bn/- in the corresponding period 2018. Banks' deposits mobilisation improved across all zones except in Northern zone.

On aggregate, banks deposits increased by 17.4 per cent to 19.26tri/-, with Dar es Salaam zone contributing the largest share of 62.8 per cent, while south eastern zone accounted for the least share of 3.0 per cent.