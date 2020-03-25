Tanzania: Sumbawanga Market Set to Cost 2.3bn/-

25 March 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Peti Siyame in Sumbawanga

THE construction of Mandela market in Sumbawanga Town, Rukwa region is set to cost a total of 2.3bn/- upon its completion before the end of the financial year.

The market was reduced to ashes on December 26, 2016. Over 1000 traders suffered the loss of the fire accident.

President John Magufuli directed Sumbawanga Municipal Council during his tour in October last year to allocate 300m/- from its domestic revenues for building damaged business structures for the fire victims.

He gave one month ultimatum to municipality to construct damaged business structures. The Head of State gave the directives at Nelson Mandela Stadium when he addressed the public.

He ordered the council to allocate business areas for the victims with immediate effect.

He said the victims should not be disturbed or forced to pay revenues until the construction of their destroyed business structures are built. The Mandela market is manned by Sumbawanga Municipal Council.

The Municipal Director Mr Jacob Mtalitinya told the "Daily News" during an exclusive interview that the construction of Mandela market is scheduled for accomplishment before the end of this Financial Year.

"The major rehabilitation of the destroyed market is estimated to cost over 2.3m/- the first step was to relocated all victims inside the market, this was in line with President Magufuli's directive," he said.

So far, the municipal has already spent over 207 m/- out of 300m/-, which is supposed to be released from domestic revenues.

