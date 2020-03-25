Tanzania: Lsf Assists Women in Accessing Rights

ENHANCING voluntary women access to justice in the community is the only means to fight gender inequality and discrimination at workplace and in the society.

This was said in Rukwa region on Tuesday by a Paralegal, Filbert Milambo, while explaining how their movement has helped several women to get their rights in the society.

Citing the case of Lilian Ally, a mother of two from Nkasi District in the region, Mr Milambo said she finally got her matrimonial rights after being divorced and denied her property and rights.

He said the Legal Services Facility (LSF) works closely with the government and stakeholders to increase women's access to justice, adding that Ms Ally's case is a vivid example of how paralegals will keep on assisting disadvantaged people in the society.

Countrywide, the paralegals from all regions and districts supported by the LSF provide free legal aid services to marginalised groups who can't afford legal representation.

"This is an awakening call that has helped thousands of women in the country to access legal justice in various cases, whether social, political or economic," he added.

After being divorced, Ms Ally was able to recover and engage in a micro business that is currently helping her and her children.

Equally, the paralegals have been providing legal aid and education to the public through workshops and meetings, especially on how they should have access to their legal rights.