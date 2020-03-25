Tanzania: Use This Time to Study, Pupils, Students Urged

25 March 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Zanzibar

AUTHORITIES here are advising students, particularly those preparing for national examinations, to study hard while at home during this period when schools are closed to avoid coronavirus.

Three Ministers --Ms Moudline Cyrus Castico (Children and Women affairs), Mr Hamad Rashid Mohamed (Health) and Mr Simai Mohamed Said (Deputy Minister for Education) lined-up here yesterday to encourage students to study at home and parents to help them.

"Closing down schools is a preventive measure to control the spread of coronavirus, but it doesn't mean you should relax at home," said Mohamed.

Mr Simai said that staying at home should mean concentrating on studies in preparation for examinations to be done later after coronavirus is no longer a threat.

Minister Castico urged parents to make sure that their children spend most of their times at home studying.

"But you should help them revise their school work, instead of using most of their time playing at home," he said.

Zanzibar closed down all schools and higher learning institutions in the global effort to curb COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the Tanzania Media Women Association (TAMWA)-Zanzibar also added voice to the call on parents at home to ensure children are safe at all times by being responsible parents at this time of coronavirus pandemic.

Dr Mzuri Issa, Director, TAMWA-Zanzibar said in a press statement that while keeping children away from risks of contracting coronavirus, they are still vulnerable to abuse, and therefore extreme freedom to children at this time should not be allowed.

