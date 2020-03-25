Tanzania: Mafunzo Disband Camps Over Coronavirus

THE management of Mafunzo has disbanded its football team's camp, responding to government's directive to suspend all sports activities in efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The order also involves basketball, netball, volleyball and athletics teams.

The Unit's sports Chairman, Khamis Machenga told reporters at his Kilimani offices here, said their order to disband camp came late because its team was away in Pemba when the government suspended all sports and entertainment activities that draw together a big crowds.

He said the players returned to Zanzibar on Sunday, hence the management had to meet them yesterday to inform them on the management's directives.

He said the move to bring Mafunzo (Prison warders) back to their unit was reached in the meeting chaired by Assistant Commissioner of Prisons, Haji Hamdu Omar.

"We have disbanded all sports camps effectively from today and all prisons warders have to return to their sections," he said.

The Zanzibar Prison Unit, Mafunzo has a number of good teams engaged in sports and entertainment activities. Currently its football team, Mafunzo is doing well in the Isles Premier League.

He said the players will be informed when to resume camps when the coronavirus threat is put under control.