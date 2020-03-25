Ethiopia: At Least 60 Ethiopian Migrants Found Dead in Cargo Truck in Mozambique

25 March 2020
Voice of America (Washington, DC)

At least 60 people, believed to be undocumented migrants from Ethiopia, were found dead in a cargo truck in Mozambique this week.

Authorities heard banging noises from inside the truck's container at a checkpoint in northwestern Tete province, where it was stopped after crossing the border from neighboring Malawi.  They discovered 14 survivors along with the bodies of the migrants when they opened the doors of the container.

The victims are believed to have died from a lack of oxygen. The survivors were taken to a local hospital for treatment.  The truck driver and one other person were taken into custody.

The southeastern African nation of Mozambique is  a transit route for poor migrants trying to reach South Africa, one of the continent's most industrialized countries.

