Namibia: Suspected Armed Robber Shot Dead

20 March 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Obrien Simasiku

Omuthiya — One of the suspected armed robbers who robbed a man of his neckless and bracelet worth N$150 000 at local bar in Tsumeb was discovered dead in a Volkswagen Golf 5 near Shell service station in Otavi.

According to the Oshikoto regional crime investigations coordinator, Naomi Katjiua, the robbery suspects followed the man all the way from Oshakati till Tsumeb, where two suspects armed with pistols approached the complainant demanding he hands over his belongings.

The suspects fled in a gateway car parked outside with registration no. N 874 T. Thereafter the complainant Julio Esmael Martins, 39, fired two warning shots into the air and proceeded to fire two more shots at the getaway car.

The incident happened at Steps Inn bar in Tsumeb where the complainant was in the company of two friends. The police have since opened a case of murder against Martins following the death of Erasmus Niilenge, 28.

"A joint investigation by both Nomtsoub investigators and those from Otavi revealed a male passenger was discovered dead in a Golf 5 N 9122 SH parked along the Otavi-Otjiwarongo road with a gunshot would which had struck him from the right back and exited in the chest," stated Katjiua.

Furthermore, Katjiua said the police were still busy tracing four more suspects believed to be in Oshakati and Windhoek.

- osimasiku@nepc.com.na

