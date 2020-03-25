Mauritius: Covid-19 - Distribution of Basic Food Commodities to Support the Vulnerable

press release

A mechanism of distribution of basic food commodities is being set up to cater to the needs of the vulnerable groups of the society following the complete lockdown, till Tuesday 31 March 2020, of all supermarkets, shops and bakeries. Thirty-five thousand food packs will thus be distributed to citizens who are on the Social Register of Mauritius, those who receive the Carers' Allowance, as well as residents of Homes and the disabled. A public distribution service will be effective during the coming four days to that effect.

This announcement was made, today, by the Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development, Dr Renganaden Padayachy, during the daily press briefing of the National Communication Committee on the Covid-19, held at the New Treasury Building, in Port Louis.

The Minister also elaborated on two other key measures to help alleviate those facing difficulties, namely: provision of a home delivery service; and, creation of Covid-19 Solidarity Fund.

A home delivery service is being worked out by Government, jointly with the Mauritius Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), to cater to the needs of those citizens who are facing scarcity in terms of acquiring basic food supplies. Additional information in that regard will be communicated later this afternoon through the media. These information will be also available on the websites of the MCCI and the Ministry of Commerce and Consumer Protection.

The Covid-19 Solidarity Fund, a decision of the Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, to help needy citizens, is being created, and, all Government parliamentarians will contribute 10% of their salary for a year to the Fund. Mauritians wishing to contribute will be able to do so accordingly. The modalities have been worked out with banking institutions and account numbers will be communicated in the afternoon.

As regards the number of Covid-19 cases in Mauritius, so far, 48 cases and two deaths have been registered. The health of those patients tested positive is stable.

Other aspects discussed during the press briefing relate to law and order with 98 reported cases where the curfew was breached, arrest of three persons for spreading fake news on social media with regards to looting in supermarkets last evening, and, non compliance of the curfew order in the regions of Pointe-aux-Sables Lallmatie and Eau Coulée.

The population is called upon to avoid all social contact and fully cooperate by staying at home and respecting the national containment protocol as well as the curfew. This will aid in breaking the chain of transmission of the Covid-19 at the earliest.