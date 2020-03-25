Namibia: Shalulile Receives Recognition in SA

BRAVE Warriors striker Peter Shalulile has been nominated as a finalist in the Kickoff Player of the Season competition.

The South African soccer magazine Kickoff named Shalulile as one of their eight finalists in their latest edition which hit the shelves last Friday.

The other finalists are Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Temba Zwane, Maritzburg United goal keeper Richard Ofori, SuperSport United goal keeper Ronwen Williams, Amazulu striker Bonginkosi Ntuli, Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Lebogang Manyama, Orlando Pirates striker Gabadinho Mhango and Kaizer Chiefs striker Samir Nurkovic.

The Kickoff article refers to Shalulile as 'an honest footballer,' who 'always runs his heart out.'

"For a striker who clocks the kind of kilometres that he does in every match, it is amazing that he has failed to play from start to end in only a single game in all competitions," it said.

"Then there is the fact that he scores a goal in every second appearance, which makes it even more noteworthy. He is already into double figures and will have reason to push for the much-desired 20-goal mark," it added.

Shalulile has had a great season with his club Highlands Park in the South African Premier Soccer League.

The article also quotes former Brave Warriors and Platinum Stars striker Henrico Botes as saying that Shalulile always had a good work ethic.

"I have known for some time that he is a special talent, even though the recognition is only coming now. He is an honest, hard working guy, who I am not surprised is getting the goals now," is is quoted as saying.

"I am happy to see him competing with top strikers in the league. It is his commitment to the game that has gotten him this far and will still get him further in his career," he added.

Shalulile is currently the joint-second top goal scorer in the league with 12 goals, along with Bongi Ntuli of Amazulu and Bradley Grobler of SuperSport United - behind Orlando Pirates striker Gabadinho Mhango who leads with 14 goals.

Highlands Park are currently eighth amongst the 16 teams on the log on 31 points from 24 matches, while Kaizer Chiefs lead the log on 48 points from 22 matches.

Shalulile has also scored three goals in Cup matches, including a goal in a penalty victory against Chiefs in the Nedbank Cup on 22 February.

When contacted on Tuesday, Shalulile said he was surprised but also proud to be nominated.

"I just heard about it yesterday. I'm really happy - it's a great achievement to be named as a finalist because not everyone gets this honour," he said.

"I'm also happy to be following in the footsteps of other Namibians like Deon Hotto who won it last year and Mohammed Ouseb," he added.

"I've had a great season and it was the first time that I didn't pick up an injury, so that has been a big boost," he said.

"I'm positive - if I win the competition I'll be very happy, but I'm just focussing on helping my team," he said.

With South Africa going into lockdown, Shalulile and his team mates have also been affected, as they have all been sent home.

"Yesterday was our last day of training with the team, so now they have sent us all home, and given us individual training programmes to follow at home," he said.

"I decided to stay here in Johannesburg because I don't want to travel now, one doesn't know what you might pick up while travelling," he said.

"Now we are just going to do indoor training, and focussing on strengthening and conditioning," he added.

He also had a word of advice for his Namibian compatriots.

"I'd just like to advise my compatriots and fans in Namibia to stay safe and to regularly wash their hands. Let's all work together to overcome this virus," he said.

Last season, Shalulile's Brave Warriors team mate Deon Hotto won the Kickoff Player of the Season award after a fine season with Bidvest Wits, for whom he scored five goals and added 14 assists in 29 matches.

The only other Namibian to have won the award was Mohammed Ouseb after a great season with Kaizer Chiefs in 1998/99.