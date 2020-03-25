Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Without New Positive Cases

25 March 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The three (3) positive cases of the new coronavirus (Covid-19) confirmed until Sunday in Angola remain unchanged on Tuesday, according to the national director of Public Health of the Health Ministry, Helga Freitas.

Helga Freitas announced this at a press conference aimed to update the epidemiological evolution on the pandemic in Angola.

The official stated that the infected patients, all Angolans with infections "imported" from Europe, are stable and with mild symptoms.

The national health director explained that the analysis of the 169 samples, until then being processed in the health research laboratory, presented negative results.

The official called on the population to remain calm and continue to comply with preventive safety measures.

According to the health official, the first two positive cases of the new Coronavirus in the country were confirmed on Saturday (21) and the third on Monday (23).

The three national citizens entered Angola on the 17th and 18th this month, coming from Portugal.

