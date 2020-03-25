Angola: 1º De Agosto Coach Monitors Training Sessions Via Watsapp

Luanda — A hiatus in sports activities in the next 15 days (from 23) over the new coronavirus, led some coaches to use the new information and communication technologies to control the invisible training session of their athletes.

Walter Costa, head coach of the 1º de Agosto basketball team, was one of the most creative, determining the "mandatory" use of WatsApp, as a means of monitoring individual work, according to the daily programme.

The success of the plan will depend on responsibility of how each player views the break period, in the light of directions of Youth and Sports Ministry aimed to prevent COVID-19.

1º de Agosto, runner-up, occupy the second position of the National Senior Men's Basketball Championship (44 pts).

Other coaches, with different sports categories, also announced plans to resort to the new information and communication technologies to control training of their athletes.

They include Albano César of Cuando Cubango FC, and João Pintar of Ferroviário do Huambo.

Recent World Health Organisation (WHO)'statistics point to more than 300,000 cases of COVID-19 worldwide.

Angola has three positive cases confirmed until Monday (23).