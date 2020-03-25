Angola: Japan, Unicef Support Nutrition and Immunisation Actions

25 March 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Japanese government has released funds for actions in response to the nutritional situation caused by climatic effects in Angola's southern Cunene province and to strengthen immunisation actions in the country's capital, Luanda.

A budget of USD 545,000 will be transferred to UNICEF and will reinforce the support provided over the past few months in these two crucial areas for child development: nutrition and immunisation, stated a press release reached ANGOP.

The source stresses that the government of Japan wants to reinforce its commitment to creating a favorable environment for the integral development of each child, particularly those who live in situations that increase their vulnerability.

Part of the funds is earmarked for nutrition and will help support the provision of integrated interventions to 38,000 people, including children and women from the municipality of Ombandja, one of the most affected by climate effects in Cunene province.

UNICEF intends to support the Cunene authorities to ensure that 16,000 children under 5 years of age have access to the prevention and screening of acute malnutrition and 12,000 of school age benefit from deworming actions.

This also includes the training of 30 teachers who will also provide nutritional surveillance and advice on infant and young child feeding practices

A second part of the funding will serve to support immunisation actions in the municipalities of Cacuaco and Viana, Luanda province to cover the fields of training vaccination technicians and those responsible for health promotion at community level.

UNICEF has a historic tradition of partnership with the Japanese Government, having, over the last few years, benefited from several financing that allowed to respond to various emergency situations, as in the most recent case of the response to the crisis of refugees in the eastern Lunda Norte province, according to UNICEF's interim representative in Angola, Jean Francois Basse.

