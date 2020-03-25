Zimbabwe: Zororo Makamba Laid to Rest

Journalist Zororo Makamba, who died on Monday from coronavirus, was laid to rest Tuesday during the mandatory 24 hour period within which victims of the deadly disease are to be buried.

Ministry of Information Permanent Secretary, Nick Mangwana confirmed.

"All protocols in handling departed loved ones who pass on from infectious conditions were followed. May He Rest in Glory. His legacy will live on. He made 21 episodes of State of The Nation which we will preserve and archive for posterity," wrote Mangwana on Twitter.

According to sources, he was buried at a family farm and pictures circulating on social media show only a handful of people, wearing protective clothing, gathered for the burial.

Makamba is the son of prominent businessman and former Zanu PF heavyweight, James Makamba.

His death has caused panic in the highest corridors of power.

President Mnangagwa was Monday forced to abandon his Munhumutapa government offices for State House after the late Makamba had visited the offices last week and interacted with three of his staff members.