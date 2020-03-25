Tanzania: Commonwealth Develops Tracker to Help Countries Monitor Coronavirus

25 March 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam — At least 340 people from the commonwealth countries has died while 12,707 are suffering from coronavirus since its outbreak at the end of last year.

This was revealed by the Commonwealth Assistant Secretary-General Nabeel Goheer as she was launching the online tracker of the deadly virus.

According to him as of 23 March, the online tracker shows 12,707 Commonwealth citizens have been infected and 340 have died in some member countries.

The tracker collects data from the World Health Organization (WHO) and shows the total confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in the affected member countries.

The tool is designed to help countries prepare and respond to the pandemic.

The disease, caused by coronavirus is known as COVID-19, has infected more than 218,000 people and killed 8,800 in over 100 countries.

Assistant Secretary-General Nabeel Goheer said: "Coronavirus has rapidly spread across the world affecting people, livelihoods and nations.

"The Commonwealth, as an organisation that believes in innovation, has prepared this tracker that offers real-time and accurate insight for governments to make informed decisions on this worsening crisis," she was quoted as saying in a statement sent to the media.

A Commonwealth analysis suggests access to hospital beds and ventilators are limited in many countries, which could present a major challenge if coronavirus is not contained early enough.

Kathleen McCourt, President of the Commonwealth Nurses and Midwives Federation, said: "Commonwealth nurses and midwives are at the forefront of the global Covid-19 response.

"We are encouraging national organisations to contribute data to the Commonwealth coronavirus tracker. This data will better prepare and equip healthcare workers to tackle this global emergency" she said in the statement.

She urged Commonwealth countries to work with health professionals to ensure healthcare workers are protected and able to care for their patients safely and appropriately.

The tracker is part of the Innovation Hub, which Secretary-General Patricia Scotland established in 2018. The online hub promotes the cutting-edge ideas and innovations of the Commonwealth's 2.4 billion people, 54 member countries and 90 accredited organisations.

A Commonwealth's health protection policy toolkit is available on the Innovation Hub. The toolkit looks at the effects of pandemics on global security and offers solutions to strengthen health protection systems.

