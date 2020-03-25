Tanzania: Jack Ma's Donated Materials to Fight Covid-19 Arrive in Tanzania

25 March 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Alawi Masare

Dar es Salaam — The Chinese embassy in Tanzania has on Wednesday March 25, said that coronavirus protective materials donated by billionaire Jack Ma had arrived in Dar es Salaam.

The shipment dispatched through Ethiopian Airlines include 100,000 masks, 20,000 testing kits and 1,000 protective suits.

"The supplies represent the Chinese traditional spirit of benevolence. China will provide more in supporting Tanzania's fight against Covid-19," the embassy posted on twitter.

Chinese billionaire Jack Ma announced he was donating 20,000 testing kits, 100,000 masks and 1,000 protective suits to each of Africa's 54 countries.

"We take precautions and get prepared ahead of time, as Africa can benefit from the experience and lessons of other countries that were earlier hit hard by the virus," Jack Ma said in a statement on Twitter.

Tanzania government has so far announced 12 confirmed cases of coronavirus, four people being foreign nationals.

Also Read

It's a living hell for Tanzanians flying back from overseas

South Sudan nationals intercepted in Gulu over Coronavirus

Economic fears as Africa escalates coronavirus response

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Citizen

Don't Miss
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Rwanda Is First African Country to Impose Total COVID-19 Lockdown
30-Year-Old Zimbabwean Broadcaster Makamba Dies From COVID-19
Veteran Saxophonist Manu Dibango Dies After Contracting COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.