Kenya: Shujaaa Complete 14-Day Self-Quarantine

Nairobi — Shujaa players have completed their mandatory 14-day self-quarantine period following their travels to North America for the Los Angeles and Vancouver legs of the World Sevens Series.

As per government directive, any teams which have been out of the country any time this month have been asked to self-isolate for a mandatory 14 days to curtail the possible spread of the coronavirus.

Having arrived back in the country on March 10, the players, coaches and staff were to remain isolated up to Tuesday, March 24.

"We have observed with a lot of discipline the directive that we were given and now at least we can move. All of us are okay and healthy," skipper Andrew Amonde told Capital Sport.

Ordinarily, the players are given a mandatory 10 days for rest and recovery after every tour, but this time, they have four more days though this time, it was with a lot of restricted movement.

With the Olympics postponed to next year, the London and Paris legs of the World Sevens Series also moved to September, the players will switch their focus to club duties between now and then.

But even still, training grounds have been locked down and they can only train on their own.

"We have been given some programs by the national team coaches and our club coaches as well to do during this time. We can't do much though because even gyms have been closed but we just need to ensure we take care of our bodies," Amonde said.

"Just a bit of road work, cardio in the house and taking care of our diet. It is a tough moment as a sportsman not only physically but mentally. But again, we have to play our role and ensure we stick indoors and together we win this fight," further noted the long serving captain.