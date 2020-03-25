Namibia: Cosafa to Launch Awareness Campaign

25 March 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)

THE Confederation of Southern African Football Associations on Tuesday announced that it will initiate a two-month campaign to create awareness and offer practical advice to citizens across Southern Africa in the wake of the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

This will include messages of support from football personalities to drive the campaign initiatives, which is to try and reach as many fans as possible to educate them as to the dos and don'ts around the global pandemic.

"We will use elements of the World Health Organisation and Fifa campaigns in this regard, but will be focused on Southern Africans carrying this message to their own people as recognisable, trustworthy public figures," Cosafa announced via a press release.

"Football has always been an important tool in driving home key messages and in these uncertain times we believe this campaign can have a significant impact across the region," it added.

"We will be asking fans to send in their own messages and will use these to reach as many millions across the region as possible," it said.

"This is a time of great uncertainty in the world and in these moments we need leaders to emerge," it added.

