Namibia: Helicopter Crash-Lands At Tsumeb

24 March 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)

A PRIVATE helicopter crash-landed at Tsumeb on Tuesday, causing minor injuries to the lone pilot.

Namibian Police crime investigations coordinator for the Oshikoto region, deputy commissioner Naomi Katjiua told Nampa that the 49-year-old male pilot was on a de-bushing operation, where he was spraying poison on shrubs with the helicopter at farm Kraalkop, outside the town.

"While busy with the operation, the pilot realised that the helicopter could not fly up any longer and he decided to land. It, however, crashed to the ground while landing," Katjiua said.

The pilot sustained bruises to his face and a scratch on his left leg, the senior police officer added.

A team of private medical personnel based at Tsumeb was called to the scene and attended to the pilot, who is reportedly in a stable condition at the town.

Further police investigations continue. - Nampa

