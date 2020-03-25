South Africa: Suspect Arrested for Bribery in Lingelethu-West

25 March 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

On Monday, 23 March 2020 at about 13:00, Lingelethu-West SAPS Detective Branch was requested to assist Amazimtoti CID to trace a suspect in Ilitha Park on a charge of fraud. Upon arrival at the premises, the members noticed numerous Capitec Bank cards on the table and enquired about it. The suspect could not provide a reasonable answer and was arrested by Amazimtoti SAPS on a charge of fraud and alleged stolen or forged bank cards.

While enroute to the police station, the suspect offered to give the police officials of Lingelethu-West SAPS R500-00 cash he had on him and also made offered to make contact with a friend to bring an extra R1 500-00. The suspect ended up paying R2000-00 to the police officials who added a charge of bribery.

Upon closer investigation, it was found that the 35-year-old suspect had a number of fraud related cases opened against him. He will appear at Khayelitsha Magistrate's Court today, 25 March 2020.

In an unrelated matter, yesterday, 24 March 2020 at 08:45, members of Worcester SAPS Crime Prevention Unit received information of a person allegedly in possession of a firearm at Flat N, Riverview. Upon arrival at the premises they identified the suspect, searched this person and found him to be illegally in possession of a Finot Inox 6.35mm pistol and five 6.35mm rounds of ammunition.

The 49-year-old man was arrested, exhibits were handed in. The suspect is due to appear in the Worcester Magistrate's Court today, 25 March 2020 on a charge of possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved.

