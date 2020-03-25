South Africa: AK47 Among Four Unlicensed Firearms Recovered On Police Operations

25 March 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The Ekombe Task Team embarked in an operation on 24 March 2020 at 06:30 at Ekombe policing precinct.

The aim of the operation was to root-out illegal firearms and to arrest wanted suspects. Whilst they were busy with their operation, intelligence driven information was received about a woman in possession of unlicensed firearms.

The team proceeded to Machubeni area in KwaJojingwenya, where a 56-year-old woman was found inside the house. A search was conducted and an AK47 and two pistols were found inside the house. A total of 52 various assorted rounds of ammunition were also confiscated. The suspect was then charged for possession of a firearm without a license. She is appearing today at the Ekombe Periodical Court.

In another operation last night at KwaMashu Men's Hostel, a 54-year-old was arrested for possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition. The Durban K9 unit followed up information about the suspect in possession of unlicensed firearm at A section in KwaMashu Men's Hostel.

A search was conducted at the suspect's premises and a 9mm pistol with three rounds of ammunition was found from the suspect. He was then placed under arrest for possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition. He is appearing today in the Ntuzuma Magistrates' Court.

"The recovery of these firearms and ammunition are evident that we are in each and every corner to eradicate the proliferation of illegal firearms, said the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula.

