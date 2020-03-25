South Africa: Police Recover Stolen Property

press release

On 24 March 2020, a dedicated team of detectives from Ethekwini Inner North Cluster worked tirelessly pursuing suspects and to recover stolen goods.

It is alleged that on evening of 07 March 2020, the complainant left his music equipment inside the vehicle which was parked outside his friend's house at P section in KwaMashu. In the morning, they noticed that the vehicle was broken into and the said goods were stolen.

A case of theft out of motor vehicle was opened for investigation in KwaMashu SAPS. Intelligence driven information was received and led the team to a certain house in Isipingo where the stolen property, DJ mixer equipment was recovered. The arrests are imminent as the investigation still unfolds.