South Africa: Police Investigate Murder of Three People Following Alleged Shootout Incident

25 March 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The Police in Giyani have launched a manhunt for unknown suspects who allegedly shot and killed three men, during an apparent shootout incident that erupted at a mine in Hlaneki Village outside Giyani, between last night and this morning.

Following this incident, Police were activated to the scene and on arrival together with emergency services personnel, they found three unknown men at different times and different spots with gunshot wounds. They were all certified dead at the scene.

The Preliminary police investigations revealed that a group of illegal miners went on rampage and a shootout between them ensued where others were shot and killed.

The motive behind the shooting is not clear at this stage but the ongoing Police investigations will tell.

The process of identifying the three deceased and further investigations by the Police are still underway.

The suspects are still unknown and there is no arrest.

Anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects involved in this matter, may contact Colonel (Doctor) Chris Mabasa on 082 469 0739 or the Crime Stop number 0860010111 or the nearest Police Station.

