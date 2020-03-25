South Africa: Hawks Raid Alleged Cash Loan Outlets

press release

Free State — The Hawks Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team in collaboration with the National Credit Regulator acted swiftly on information about an alleged errant loan shark and conducted a joint search and seizure at four of his outlets in Lindley last week Friday.

The alleged outlets were operating in contravention with the National Credit Act, 34 of 2005, thereby withholding identity documents, bank cards and pins from their clients and charging exorbitant interest on the loans. The team managed to seize 66 SASSA Cards, 17 Bank Cards from different banking institution belonging to the clients.

The case against the 51-year-old Attorney, the owner of the case loan outlet was opened and the docket referred the DPP for prosecutorial decision. It is however alleged that on 21 March 2020, the suspect committed suicide.