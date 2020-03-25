Africa: Tuberculosis - Nigeria First in Africa, Sixth Globally

Photo: Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria
Promotional image from the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria (file photo).
25 March 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ibraheem Hamza Muhammad

Lafia — Commemorating this year’s World Tuberculosis Day, Nasarawa State Commissioner for Health, Pharmacist Ahmed Baba has said Nigeria is 1st in Africa and 6th at the global level in terms of high Tuberculosis (TB) rate.

Themed: ‘It’s Time to end TB in Nigeria’ he said the state alone has in the year 2019 recorded prevalence rate of 33 patients to 100,000 population, and warned that more needs to be done to bring down the level such that it will no longer pose serious threat to the public. In her remarks, Wife of the Governor, Hajiya Silifat Abdullahi Sule said treatment for TB patients is free, and called on the people to go for the test and access the free drugs.

The TB and Leprosy Program Manager in the State, Dr. Danjuma Aboki said patients would be adequately assisted towards full recovery from the disease.

Commemorating this year’s World Tuberculosis Day, Nasarawa State Commissioner for Health, Pharmacist Ahmed Baba has said Nigeria is 1st in Africa and 6th at the global level in terms of high Tuberculosis (TB) rate. Themed: ‘It’s Time to end TB in Nigeria’ he said the state alone has in the year 2019 recorded prevalence rate of 33 patients to 100,000 population, and warned that more needs to be done to bring down the level such that it will no longer pose serious threat to the public. In her remarks, Wife of the Governor, Hajiya Silifat Abdullahi Sule said treatment for TB patients is free, and called on the people to go for the test and access the free drugs. The TB and Leprosy Program Manager in the State, Dr. Danjuma Aboki said patients would be adequately assisted towards full recovery from the disease.

Read more: https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/tuberculosis-nigeria-1st-in-africa-6th-globally.html

Commemorating this year’s World Tuberculosis Day, Nasarawa State Commissioner for Health, Pharmacist Ahmed Baba has said Nigeria is 1st in Africa and 6th at the global level in terms of high Tuberculosis (TB) rate. Themed: ‘It’s Time to end TB in Nigeria’ he said the state alone has in the year 2019 recorded prevalence rate of 33 patients to 100,000 population, and warned that more needs to be done to bring down the level such that it will no longer pose serious threat to the public. In her remarks, Wife of the Governor, Hajiya Silifat Abdullahi Sule said treatment for TB patients is free, and called on the people to go for the test and access the free drugs. The TB and Leprosy Program Manager in the State, Dr. Danjuma Aboki said patients would be adequately assisted towards full recovery from the disease.

Read more: https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/tuberculosis-nigeria-1st-in-africa-6th-globally.html

More on This
World Tuberculosis Day - South Africa Leads Charge in Research
What the Fight Against TB Can Teach Us About COVID-19
Drug Price Cut Paves Way in Global Fight Against Tuberculosis
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Health
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Rwanda Is First African Country to Impose Total COVID-19 Lockdown
30-Year-Old Zimbabwean Broadcaster Makamba Dies From COVID-19
Veteran Saxophonist Manu Dibango Dies After Contracting COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.