Africa: Tuberculosis - Nigeria First in Africa, Sixth Globally

Commemorating this year’s World Tuberculosis Day, Nasarawa State Commissioner for Health, Pharmacist Ahmed Baba has said Nigeria is 1st in Africa and 6th at the global level in terms of high Tuberculosis (TB) rate. Themed: ‘It’s Time to end TB in Nigeria’ he said the state alone has in the year 2019 recorded prevalence rate of 33 patients to 100,000 population, and warned that more needs to be done to bring down the level such that it will no longer pose serious threat to the public. In her remarks, Wife of the Governor, Hajiya Silifat Abdullahi Sule said treatment for TB patients is free, and called on the people to go for the test and access the free drugs. The TB and Leprosy Program Manager in the State, Dr. Danjuma Aboki said patients would be adequately assisted towards full recovery from the disease.

