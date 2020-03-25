South Africa: COVID-19 Threat Is a Crisis of Inequality

opinion

Entrenched inequality, years of exploitation and ineffective policies for wealth redistribution have made millions of people less resilient to health, climate and other risks. It is a situation that should worry everyone because it affects everyone.

Our health and well-being, both physical and mental, has come into sharp focus as governments and nations battle against a global pandemic. It has become clear that early and drastic preventative action is needed to halt the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

What has also come into sharp focus is our physical environment, with public spaces no longer being safe or healthy because of people's proximity to each other. The most vulnerable among us are required to be especially cautious - a sobering fact that has forced millions into isolation from each other; emptying stadiums, religious spaces, office blocks and busy cities. Issues of vulnerability and exposure permeate discussions and daily anxiety as we collectively navigate uncertain times.

In the midst of this public health crisis, among the environmental and climate activist community to which I belong, has emerged a narrative: "If only governments acted as quickly to address climate change as they have acted against the Covid-19 virus."

Though we all seek drastic,...