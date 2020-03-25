Ghana: Covid-19 Update - Ghanaians Observe National Fasting and Prayers Today

Ghanaians will today observe a national fasting and prayer to seek the face of God in fighting the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) disease.

The exercise is in response to a call by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo urging Ghanaians of all religious backgrounds to appeal for God's intervention to fight the pandemic which has so far resulted in the death of 14,510 globally.

Addressing the nation on March 21, President Akufo-Addo said "whilst we continue to adhere to these measures and wrap up our efforts to defeat this virus, I urge all of us also to seek the face of the Almighty.

"So I appeal to all Ghanaian Christians and Muslims to observe a national day of fasting and prayer. Let us pray to God to protect our nation and save us from this pandemic."

The declaration of March 25 as a national fasting and prayer day, according to him, would complement procedures and measures taken by government to contain and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In anticipation of today's exercise, some church leaders, in an interview with the Ghanaian Times, commended the President saying that the call was timely and not out of place.

Rev. Samuel Kwame Kumi, Head Pastor of the Abundant Life Worship Centre (ALWC), said, with what was being experienced globally, Ghana was not in normal times and therefore needed to exercise both spiritual and physical measures to fight the spread of COVID-19.

He was happy that a lot of Ghanaians and politicians have taken up the call of the President to seek the face of God in critical times.

He said his congregation would fast and pray to God for help.

Quoting a scripture, he stated that he was confident God would heal the land if Ghanaians turned to him.

"We are ready to intercede for the country. The rate at which this virus keeps increasing is alarming and I'm going to fast and ask God to intercede for us," Ruth Nyakoah, a trader at Kwame Nkrumah Interchange said.

Mr Daniel Okum, a mechanic, said "I thank the President for such a call. The President has done well and I will urge every Ghanaian to take this national fasting and prayers serious. My family and I are going to involve ourselves and we're not going to eat till 6:00pm."

Abdul Razak Mohammed, the Imam of Ashalaja Mosque said that the time of politicisation was over.

According to him, the disease which was getting out of hand needed stringent measures from anyone who was in the position to help.

He said he was ready to fast and pray to Allah for help.

"This is not the time for politics. The sickness does not know the poor, rich, young or old. It can affect anyone, we therefore have to come together as one and play our roles efficiently.

Currently, the number of confirmed cases in the country had risen from 27 to 53 with two deaths.