Ghana: Times Man, Others Get GWF Post

25 March 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Times Sports Reporter

President of the Ghana Weightlifting Federation (GWF), Mr Ben Nunoo Mensah, has appointed a number of persons to assist with the day-to-day running of the GWF.

They are John Vigah of the Ghanaian Times (Director of Communications), Australia-based Bernard Fetrie (Director of International Relations), Seth Avayi (Welfare and Development Officer) and Theophilus Tackie, a former lifter, who is currently a coach of the Junior Team - as Assistant Welfare and Development Officer.

According to a GWF statement, all the officers were appointed in acting capacity until the GWF's congress in May, this year.

The appointment of the four was arrived after the federation's board meetings of March 2 and March 9, 2020.

President of the GWF, Ben Nunoo Mensah, urged the appointees to work hard and justify the trust reposed in them.

"You are some of the finest hands we can wish for and we urge you to work hard and repay the trust invested in you," Mr Nunoo Mensah said in a statement.

