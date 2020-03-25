Ghana: Sanitation Ministry Takes Delivery of 400 Veronica Buckets

The Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources has taken delivery of 400 Veronica buckets from the DPS Group to be distributed to the public to encourage hand washing and containment of coronavirus (COVID-19). The buckets, constructed and produced by the DPS Group, were presented to the Ministry by the Director of DPS Group, Mr Puneet Gidwani. He stated that the donation formed part of the group's corporate social responsibility towards the fight against COVID-19. Mr Gidwani said that the group was dedicated to fighting against the disease and hoped that the buckets would be placed at areas easily accessible to the public. "In this situation, periodic washing of hands is essential to prevent the contraction of this virus," he added. Mr Gidwani pleaded with the public to continue washing their hands and to maintain social distance wherever they found themselves. Mrs Cecilia Dapaah, Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources thanked DPS Group for their donation to the ministry and to Ghanaians. She lauded the efforts of DPS Group and hopes others would show their dedication to the President's directives and emulate DPS. The minister stated that the Veronica buckets would be placed in areas that do not have them such as lorry parks, markets, media houses and ministries. The buckets, she said, were lightweight and affordable enough that citizens should have them in their homes for personal use or for whoever may visit them in their homes. "Let us continue to wash our hands and maintain some distance between us. Although it may go against cultural norms and values, let us desist from shaking hands and touching each other," the Minister added.