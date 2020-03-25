Ghana: NPP to Investigate Alleged Parliamentary Selection Malfeasance

Ho — The Council of Elders of the Adaklu Constituency of the Volta Region of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has given the assurance that the growing reports of malfeasance surrounding the selection of Raybon Evans Anyadi as the party's parliamentary candidate for the constituency will be thoroughly investigated.

"We are only waiting for the nod from the party's headquarters in Accra to begin the probe," said Emil Asidigbe, Chairman of the Council of Elders.

He said in an interview in Ho that only the best was good for the constituency, for which reason the council of elders would not impose a candidate on the delegates.

Mr Asidigbe's interview was in response to recent reports by a section of the media which quoted some NPP loyalists in the Adaklu constituency alleging that Mr Anyadi had failed to back his candidature with the appropriate documents.

For instance, some of the members of the party, who pleaded anonymity, alleged that the candidates had neither provided the vetting committee with his birth certificate nor educational credentials, had not been endorsed by any party official as an NPP member of good standing and conniving with some party members in the constituency by deliberately communicating a wrong date for the vetting to another aspirant, Mawunyo Aklaku.

"They changed the vetting day from August 19, 2019 without any notification to keep Aklaku out of the race, we call on the leadership of the Adaklu constituency of the NPP to make 'a better' choice of a parliamentary candidate for the party," they alleged.

When contacted, Mr Asidigbe reiterated that the concerns of the aggrieved members of the party in Adaklu were genuine, and for that matter, those concerns would never be swept under the carpet but addressed to sustain the peace, unity, integrity and cohesion within the rank and file of the party in the constituency so as to elect a formidable candidate to win the seat.

"We cannot allow a few individuals to take the party for granted to pursue their personal and greedy agenda and motives", he indicated and affirmed that the "Adaklu constituency of the party will never depart from the principles and foresight of the founding fathers.