Ghana: 'Instil National Cohesion in Communities'

Kyebi — The Assembly Member for Kyebi Ahenbronom Electoral Area in the Eastern Region, Richard Agoda has appealed to Assembly Members and traditional authorities to collaborate effectively and efficiently and instil in the youth national cohesion to accelerate growth and development of communities.

He explained that it would encourage the youth to take up the mantle of leadership and serve as role models in the communities, instil communal and voluntary spirit and propel them within their power to ensure peaceful coexistence.

"Our forefathers laid their lives for the freedom of our land for us, let us set our priorities right to enable us build on the good foundation laid for us and make the nation a better place for others to accelerate socio-economic growth and development," he stressed.

Mr Agoda, who made the appeal in an interview with the Ghanaian Times here at the weekend on his vision for the youth and the electoral area, said there was the need to frequently consult traditional authorities and opinion leaders to accelerate growth and development of communities.

According to him "one of the negative factors affecting education of our youth is indiscipline and sense of direction, as a first time assembly member, I will ensure traditional authorities and the assembly will bring back respect and discipline among our youth to curtail their social activities and concentrate on education.

"The world has evolved in technology and will be difficult for our youth to cope with new trend if they do not start from the basics, I appeal to parents to encourage, assist and support their children and teachers to give of their best for better foundation for them.

"I advise the youth to submit to authority, take part in all democratic processes but never allow themselves to be used by politician to foment trouble before, during and after campaign and elections but make education their priority, I will liaise with the assembly and the Member of Parliament (MP) to ensure a university graduate in every household.

"It is not a good record, I want to use my position to change it with support and assistance from the MP, assembly, chiefs and elders to seek funds, sponsorship and materials to renovate all dilapidated school buildings and stock them with modern education materials.