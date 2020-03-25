Ghana: Kofi Annan Before Court for Alleged Stealing, Money Laundering

James Kofi Annan, an entrepreneur and President of Challenging Heights, a Winneba-based NGO, was on Friday, March 20, 2020 granted self-recognisance bail by the Winneba District Court for alleged stealing, money laundering and dishonestly appropriating GH¢100,000.

His alleged accomplice, Anthony Enyan, also known as Desmond Nyan has been granted GH¢10,000 bail with a surety for the same offence by the court presided over by Mr Isaac Ohene Kuffour.

The court heard that John Banafo, the third accused is currently on the run.

Kofi Annan who pleaded not guilty to the charges was granted bail upon request by his counsel, Mr Godwin Kudzo Tamakloe.

The prosecutor, Sergeant Doreena Azumah told the court that although the first accused knew that the GH¢100,000 sent to his account from a different account was mistakenly paid into his (accused) account, he went ahead to use the money.

She said attempts by the complainant to retrieve the amount have proven futile, as Annan allegedly engaged in a hide and seek game with the depositor.

The prosecutor stated that the accused refused to honour invitations by the police after a complaint was lodged against him by the depositor.

Sargeant Azumah told the court that, Annan admitted receipt of the amount in his account.

The case has been adjourned to April 21, 2020.