Ghana: 2nd Agribusiness Fair and Conference in Wa Postponed

The 2nd Agribusiness Fair and Conference, which was scheduled to take place in Wa, Upper West Region, from March 23 - 24, 2020, has been postponed.

A new date will be communicated accordingly. A statement issued by the organizers, the GIZ-Market Oriented Agriculture Programme (MOAP) in cooperation with the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA) as well as the Upper West Regional Coordinating Council (UWRCC), on behalf of the European Union (EU) and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) said a new date would be communicated.

A statement issued by the organisers in Accra said they unanimously agreed to postpone the event following President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's directives concerning the coronavirus in his address to the nation, on March, 15 2020.

"The organisers agreed that the health and wellbeing of participants and exhibitors is of paramount importance. We will carefully observe and analyse recommendations from authorities, and developments as they unfold. Already, we are actively engaging all expected event participants. We will announce a new conference date once the authorities give clearance," the statement said.