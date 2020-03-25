Ghana School of Surveying Get Equipment Worth Gh¢135,000

25 March 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Lawrence Markwei

Geo-Tech Systems Limited, dealers in surveying and learning equipment, has donated equipment valued at GH¢135,000 to the Ghana School of Surveying and Mapping in Accra to enhance teaching and learning.

The items included Sokkia intelligent total station with traversing accessories, drawing board with drafting systems, large drawing protractors, surveyor field ranging poles and wooden and aluminium tripods with lockers.

The rest are telescopic measuring rods, 5m aluminium leveling staff, AD Plotter papers rolls, field camping tents and field tarpaulin backpacks.

Mr Stephen Djaba, the Chief Executive of Geo-Tech Systems who presented the items said the event was in commemoration of the Global Surveyors Day, observed on March 21.

He said the donation was in fulfilment of an appeal the School made to the company for support to train its manpower to feed the Surveying and Mapping Division of the Lands Commission.

Mr Djaba announced that the company had instituted a scholarship scheme for the school to award a student who excels in project topic US$500 each year.

He asked the school authorities to maintain the high standards the school was noted for in the sub-region and lauded it for training quality manpower to get rid of unqualified surveyors whose work had partly contributed to the numerous land disputes in the country.

Mr Jones Ofori-Buadu, the Deputy Executive Secretary of the Lands Commission who received the items on behalf of the School, said it would enhance the practical work of the school in the terms of geometric engineering as well as general teaching and learning.

He said the donation was timely as the school was in short supply of such equipment for practical training and gave the assurance that they would be used efficiently.

Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times.

