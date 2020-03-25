South Africa: COVID-19 - Workplace Considerations and Guidance in the Midst of a Shutdown

analysis

Now that the country faces a shutdown as a result of Covid-19, millions of workers are concerned about their livelihoods and whether they will still have a job tomorrow, next week or next month. Equally, employers - big and small - are concerned as to whether their businesses will survive the shutdown and beyond.

While the government has appealed to employers to pay their workers during the duration of the shutdown, some businesses have already closed and are laying off workers without any proper consultation or are contemplating closure; some might struggle through and be able to partially pay their workers and some might be able to pay workers during the shutdown.

There are various options that employers can explore in trying to find some resolution to this as well as a number of government interventions and measures which have either been put in place during this time or have existed and can be applied under such conditions.

This article explores how all parties from unions/workers to employers and the state can utilise these measures or pieces of legislation such as the Unemployment Insurance Fund, the Occupational Health and Safety Act and the Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (TERS) to name...