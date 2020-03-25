Zimbabwe: Chegutu Shuts Down Outpatient Department

Chegutu District Hospital has shut down it's outpatient department to attend to emergency cases and limit inflow of patients and residents visiting the institution.

President Mnangagwa on Monday announced sweeping measures and bans to stop the spread of Covid-19 and reduced hospital visits to one visit by one person per day. Chegutu District Medical Officer Dr Tonderai Nhende confirmed the development.

"We have closed to limit the flow of patients coming into our hospital so that we look at emergency cases in the wake of Covid-19. We are looking at serious cases for now," he said.

"Currently we have not recorded any serious case in Chegutu and are not monitoring any case either. We want to avoid a situation whereby patients with other ailments come in contact with those suspected to have Covid-19 and end up getting infected."

He urged residents to avoid unnecessary traveling and self isolate at all times.

"I urge the residents of Chegutu to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary movements. They should also wash hands regularly under running water. Covid-19 is transmitted by cough or sneeze, contact with an infected person or contaminated object, everyone should practice caution."

The Zimbabwe Association of Doctors for Human Rights also released a statement on Monday requesting the Government to shut down all outpatient departments at hospitals and all hospitals to handle only emergency cases.