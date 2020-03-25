Namibia: Keetmans Places Moratorium On Street Vending

24 March 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Luqman Cloete

The Keetmanshoop Municipality has shut down street vending activities until further notice in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The crackdown did not go down well with affected street vendors, who wanted to know from the council why shebeens and clubs are exempted.

"If we are not allowed to sell our products, then the rule must apply to all retailers and shebeen owners," they argued.

"Place the entire town on lockdown," a street vendor demanded.

The town's mayor, Gaudentia Krohne, explained to the street vendors that the council has no mandate on shebeens, and was in consultation with the local liquor licence board on the closure of these outlets in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

According to the mayor, the local police as an interim precautionary measure are monitoring the crowding of people at shebeens, and will disperse patrons if they overcrowd liquor outlets.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Health
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria's Atiku Speaks on Son’s COVID-19 Status
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
30-Year-Old Zimbabwean Broadcaster Makamba Dies From COVID-19
Rwanda Is First African Country to Impose Total COVID-19 Lockdown
Veteran Saxophonist Manu Dibango Dies After Contracting COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.