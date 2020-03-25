Namibia: Keetmans Places Moratorium On Street Vending

The Keetmanshoop Municipality has shut down street vending activities until further notice in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The crackdown did not go down well with affected street vendors, who wanted to know from the council why shebeens and clubs are exempted.

"If we are not allowed to sell our products, then the rule must apply to all retailers and shebeen owners," they argued.

"Place the entire town on lockdown," a street vendor demanded.

The town's mayor, Gaudentia Krohne, explained to the street vendors that the council has no mandate on shebeens, and was in consultation with the local liquor licence board on the closure of these outlets in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

According to the mayor, the local police as an interim precautionary measure are monitoring the crowding of people at shebeens, and will disperse patrons if they overcrowd liquor outlets.