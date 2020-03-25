Namibia: Ongwediva to Reconnect Cut Water Supply

24 March 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Tuyeimo Haidula

To aid the fight against the coronavirus outbreak, the Ongwediva Town Council will reconnect the water supply of households whose water connections had been cut over the non-payment of their municipal accounts.

Ongwediva municipal spokesperson Jackson Muma in a statement issued today said residents whose water supply had been cut should visit the town council offices to have their supply reconnected.

This exercise, Muma said, is being carried out to ensure the supply of water and promote personal hygiene as part of preventative measures against the spread of the virus.

Muma said the public should note that no reconnection fee would be charged and water consumption would be charged as usual.

"The outstanding bills should still be paid. This arrangement should not be construed as free service. We are just not disconnecting any water until further notice," he said.

The town council's decision comes after former urban and rural development minister Peya Mushelenga on 20 March ordered all local authorities to reconnect the water supply to households whose water had been suspended for non-payment.

Mushelenga said all citizens need to wash their hands and water is a basic need. The minister made the remarks after president Hage Geingob declared a state of emergency due to the coronavirus.

Namibia recorded its fourth coronavirus infection yesterday, after a 19-year-old man tested positive for the virus. He returned to Namibia from London on 18 March and only presented symptoms of an infection the following day.

