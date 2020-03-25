Namibia: Nust Extends Mid-Term Break

The Namibia University of Science and Technology (Nust) has extended its mid-term break following the identification of the Covid-19 in the country.

Namibia has recorded four cases of Covid-19, with the latest involving a 19-year-old Namibian who returned to the country on 18 March from London, through South Africa.

"The recess was scheduled to end on 27 March 2020; however, it has now been extended to 16 April 2020. This extension will undoubtedly have significant but manageable repercussions on the university's operations, nonetheless, the safety of staff and students remains top priority," acting communications director Jordaania Andima on Tuesday afternoon.

Andima added that management had taken measures to manage the repercussions of the extension. The university will soon circulate academic updates. Several international full-time and exchange programme students have returned to their respective countries until further notice.

Andima said: "The Ministry of Home Affairs and Immigration is currently attending to some international students (SADC) who have not obtained study permits, to ensure their smooth return to their respective countries, if they wish to leave Namibia."

She further said Nust's cleaning methods have been upgraded and additional sanitising teams (spraying hands) are stationed at each campus entrance, during and after the recess.

"Cleaning and security staff has been briefed on prevention methodologies. The Nust hotel is open and operating with skeleton staff on duty. Meals are prepared on order only and tables have been set in accordance to social distancing guidelines," the spokesperson added.