Namibia: Mine Suspends Workers Over Bribery Claims

ROSH PINAH Corporation mine owned by Trevali Mining Cooperation has suspended two of its workers amid allegations of bribery.

The mine suspended its employee relations specialist Angeline Hagen, and machine operator Peter Masati last Thursday after the Rosh Pinah Mine Workers Union (MUN) branch had lodged bribery claims against them.

MUN regional organiser Elvis Bekele yesterday charged that the duo allegedly attempted to offer officials in the home affairs and immigration ministry N$9 500 to obtain a work permit for a South African national, Edden Shaun.

The unionist further speculated the mine management was also involved in the bribery scandal in question.

"It is impossible that Hagen and Masati would offer a bribe for a work permit for a person who came to be employed at the mine," he argued.

Bekele said the mine management had no option, but had to suspend the duo last Thursday when MUN presented them with prima facie evidence supporting their allegations of bribery against the two.

According to Bekele, the union has also alerted the home affairs and immigration ministry on the "possible criminal network around the illegal issuance of work permits (to Rosh Pinah Corporation mine's foreign workers)".

Meanwhile, Rosh Pinah mine management during August last year suspended 16 workers over a letter dated 19 August pertaining to accusations that the mine was in violation of affirmative action.

The letter was written to MUN general secretary Ebben Zaronda, but was intercepted by the mine management.

Of the 16 suspended workers, 14 were slapped with warnings for their role in having signed the letter.

The other two, who allegedly had authored the letter, were fired.

The Namibian understands the two dismissed workers sought recourse to the Labour Court for alleged unfair dismissal, and the arbitration hearing of their case was set for 22 and 23 March.

"The mine has become a haven for foreign contractors and pensioners working at the mine on visitors visas. Affirmative action does not exist at the mine as 99,9% of positions are occupied by white (persons)," the letter states.

The mine's general manager, Christo Horn, on Thursday confirmed that a complaint of attempted bribery relating to obtaining work permits, implicating the company's employees, had been lodged.

"Upon becoming aware of these allegations, we immediately launched an investigation as we take in a serious light such allegations," he noted, saying this type of behaviour is expressly prohibited by the company's anti-bribery and anti-corruption policy.

The mine boss revealed the investigation into the bribery allegations is being handled at the highest level, and that the company is willing to share the outcome of the probe with the home affairs and immigration ministry once completed.

However, Horn said the company was not at liberty to disclose the names of staff who may or may not be involved in these alleged allegations.