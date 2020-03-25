Namibia: Quarantine Facility Images 'Exaggerated'

THE owners of the Greiters Conference and Rehabilitation Centre yesterday said through their lawyer the original images shared on social media about the dilapidated state of the facility were exaggerated.

Thirty-five people who arrived in Namibia on Saturday from Europe are currently staying at the facility under supervised quarantine for 14 days as part of the government's precautionary measures against the spread of the coronavirus. The facility is situated 14 kilometres from Windhoek.

The health ministry's executive director, Ben Nangombe, last week told The Namibian the reason for the quarantine is that the incubation for the virus is 14 days.

Photos circulating online over the weekend showed the facility in a dilapidated manner. The Namibian reported on Monday that people under quarantine had described the facility as poorly maintained with some rooms smelling of rat urine and droppings. During a press conference held yesterday at the centre, the lawyer for the owners, Hassan Engelbrecht of Williams Legal Practitioners, said the health ministry required the service of the facility on short notice.

This short notice request prompted the centre to mobilise staff who "worked tirelessly around the clock to provide adequate accommodation and have done everything reasonably possible to provide a clean and hospitable environment."

He said the ministry approached his client on 15 March to discuss the possibility of using the centre and on 20 March (Friday), they had received a call informing them of the arrival of the people the following day.

"If you are told at 19h20 in the evening that you are going to be receiving 35 people at your place, fully unprepared and receiving them at 09h00 the following morning, would you be able to have everything spic and span and up to the standard of a five-star hotel? Under the circumstances, that (criticism) is a little bit unfair," he said. Engelbrecht further said the original images shared by other media outlets and the returnees camped in the facility are "exaggerated, unfortunate and completely untrue" for the most part, given the crisis they were in.

"In fact, these unfounded allegations amount to attacks on the reputation of our client, which attacks are remiss and have the effect of creating a false impression far removed from reality and void of any truth if taken into the context of our client acting on its social responsibility at no cost to the returnees," he reasoned.

He added that they hold full instructions to pursue legal action against those members of the press and/or any individual whose intention is to tarnish the good name and reputation of their client without any verifiable evidence to support their allegations.

Furthermore, he said the Greiters facility's quick action to assist in such a crisis should rather be considered "an act of patriotism".

When asked whether they have offered to accommodate the second group which is set to arrive in the country today, Engelbrecht said their client did not agree to accept more guests.