South Africa: Reserve Bank Catches the Quantitative Easing Bug As Covid-19 Infects Economy, Bond Market

It's official: The South African Reserve Bank has been infected with the quantitative easing bug, known in some ANC circles as 'quantity easing'. Symptoms include buying government bonds that no one else wants, which may require printing money. In the distant past, it was generally regarded as the hallmark of a banana republic. That changed after the Great Recession of a decade ago.

The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) will embark on a programme of buying an unspecified amount of South African government bonds, the bank said on Wednesday, 25 March. This is in response to the battering the economy is taking as it goes on lockdown to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

"As a further measure to add liquidity to the market, the SARB will commence a programme of purchasing government securities in the secondary market. The purchases will be conducted across the yield curve. In addition to providing liquidity and promoting the smooth functioning of domestic financial markets, this will allow the SARB to enhance its Monetary Policy Portfolio (MPP). The MPP is one of the instruments in the SARB's toolkit for managing money market liquidity, and can be used to add or drain liquidity from the market. The...