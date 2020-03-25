South Africa: 'Hunger Is a Force Greater Than Fear' - Soup Kitchens to Continue Despite Lockdown

25 March 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Estelle Ellis

As long queues snaked around shopping centres and stocking up was the order of the day, volunteers and civil society organisations were trying to find a way to provide nine million children and several million adults who live below the breadline with a nutritious meal every day and keep them healthy enough to survive the Covid-19 pandemic.

At 6am, people start to arrive at the Missionvale Care Centre in Port Elizabeth for their daily meal. It is still dark but the thousand people who are fed here every day have done it many times before.

First they line up with their tins. The centre exchanges recyclable materials for a food token. In the other hand most have a battered margarine container or a 2 litre ice-cream tub and a neatly folded plastic bag.

They come early because there is a very real fear that the food will run out.

At the gate they are scanned with a thermometer. There is relief when they are allowed in.

Their hunger is greater than fear of a virus. While they wait they sing hymns together and wash their hands.

Operations staff at Missionvale Care Centre's soup kitchen are continuing for now. Volunteers are...

