South Africa: 11 Apps to Help You Exercise At Home During the Lockdown

25 March 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Malibongwe Tyilo

Be it cardio, strength training, weightlifting, yoga or meditation, whatever form of exercise you're into, there's an app for it. Below are few to help you kick off a new work routine or continue your existing one at home during the 21-day lockdown.

As of midnight, on Thursday, 26 March 2020, South Africa will go on a countrywide lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Although President Cyril Ramaphosa recommended social distancing in his 15 March address, many gyms had not closed their doors. However, with the lockdown in place, and for the health and safety of South Africans, keeping their doors open will no longer be an option. In fact, on Tuesday, 24 March Virgin Active, the country's biggest gym chain, sent emails and SMSes out to members that it would be closing its doors in line with the lockdown, as well as freezing membership fees.

However, that is no reason to stop working out and lose out on potential physical as well as mental health benefits of exercise. There are a lot of apps designed to help with working out at home. For many who might have been training in gyms without guidance, there is the added...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

