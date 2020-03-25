Mozambique: Death of Migrants in Mozambique 'A Devastating Tragedy for Continent' - SA President

25 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Canny Maphanga

President Cyril Ramaphosa — in his capacity as African Union (AU) chairperson - expressed his sadness at the death of migrants in transit in Mozambique.

Immigration authorities in Mozambique on Tuesday discovered 64 migrants stowed away in a truck.

According to media reports, 14 migrants survived the ordeal of being transported in an airless shipping container.

Ramaphosa said: "Amid the focus of our continent and the global community on the coronavirus pandemic, the death of a large number of migrants reportedly in transit from Malawi to Mozambique is a devastating tragedy for our continent."

Ramaphosa added that this incident was a reminder of the continuing toll exacted by the movement of people across the continent and the danger they face while undertaking such journeys.

"We must redouble our efforts to secure peace, stability and development in all parts of our continent to create opportunities that will allow people to actualise their human potential, wherever they are in Africa.

"The desperate movement of people across our continent, or between our continent and other destinations, is a clear call on all of us to create and sustain economic opportunities that will change the fortunes of all Africans for the better," he concluded.

