South Africa: Bulls Confirm Appointment of Jake White As Director of Rugby

25 March 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)

The Blue Bulls confirmed on Wednesday that Jake White has signed on as Director of Rugby until the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.

The former Springbok coach and Rugby World Cup winner assumes the position vacated by Alan Zondagh, who stepped down earlier this year.

White has recently been coaching the Verblitz in Japan and joins the Bulls with over four decades of coaching experience stretching back to the early 1980s.

His global experience at the highest levels, particularly in Super Rugby as the former head coach of both the Sharks and Brumbies, will benefit the Bulls as they continue to add to their resources.

White expressed his eagerness at getting the ball rolling: "The Bulls brand has always been a powerhouse in rugby, and respected around the world. There's a great history and heritage here, and I'm looking forward to adding my contribution to the Bulls' legacy.

"The shareholders, Remgro, Patrice Motsepe and the BBRU, together with the staff, have an amazing ambition to not only take the Bulls back to number one, but also re-invent and re-mould the face of rugby in this country."

Blue Bulls Company CEO, Alfonso Meyer, shared his sentiments on White's impending arrival.

"We are extremely excited with Jake's decision to join us. His credentials speak for itself and we know his contributions are only going to improve our rugby across the board. Jake's appointment is yet another step in the right direction as we endeavour to take this brand into a new era. We wish him well in his new role," said Meyer.

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

