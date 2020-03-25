Namibia: Airnam Operates Charter Flight to Ethiopia Amid Travel Ban

Air Namibia over the weekend operated a flight to Ethiopia, despite the travel ban to "affected countries" imposed by the health ministry following the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The crew that operated the flight were also not placed on self-quarantine upon their return home.

Namibia has suspended inbound and outbound travel to and from Ethiopia for 30 days, after the country reported two Covid-19 cases, involving a Romanian couple that had come from Spain.

Other countries on which travel bans were imposed are Qatar, Germany and affected Schengen States as well as China, Iran, Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States of America and Japan.

The travel ban, according to the health ministry, would be reviewed regularly.

President Hage Geingob has also declared the Covid-19 outbreak as a state of emergency.

Speaking to The Namibian yesterday, Air Namibia head of corporate communications Paul Nakawa confirmed that the airline operated the flight to Ethiopia, saying it was a special charter flight. The flight, which is once- off, is defined as an unscheduled flight that is not part of a regular airline routing. It carried 154 passengers, who were returning to their countries, with Air Namibia's spokesperson saying the one-day operation was carried out on diplomatic and humanitarian grounds.

"I confirm that we operated a special charter flight (once-off) from Windhoek to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, using the Airbus A330. The plane carried 154 passengers from Windhoek to Addis Ababa, returning to their respective countries. The special flight operated yesterday (Sunday), 22 March 2020," he said.

Nakawa revealed that the flight departed Windhoek at 12h22 (local time), arriving at 18h01 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

He said: "The plane then made a quick turnaround, leaving Addis at 19h20 and returned to base in Windhoek at 00h50. On return, it was a ferry operation only carrying crew members aboard."

The spokesperson reassured that the crewmembers did not disembark from the plane in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, and also underwent screening procedures upon arrival at the Hosea Kutako International Airport.

Although part of the measures introduced by the government to prevent the spread of the coronavirus called for all returning Namibians and permanent residents arriving from countries at high risk or from other affected countries to be subject to supervised self-quarantine for 14 days (self-quarantine for mild/asymptomatic persons); the same was not expected for the crew, as the airline alleged that the crew did not disembark from the plane when they reached Ethiopia, and thus had no exposure.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The clearance obtained from the Ministry of Health and Social Services included an instruction that our crew should not get off the plane in Addis Ababa; Air Namibia complied with this provision. A dispatcher was also deployed to ensure that all crew remained on board. The airline followed all procedures and no quarantine was effected," he said.

Nakawa reiterated that the airline continues to comply with all government directives in efforts to reduce the spread of Covid-19, "The airline continuously disinfects all aircraft and remains on high alert. All Air Namibia passengers will always be subjected to extensive screening on arrival."

In a brief response to The Namibian yesterday, health minister Kalumbi Shangula said Air Namibia upon its arrival carried no passengers. "They just went and came back. They did not have exposure," the minister said.

The A330 flight may form part of 'emergency flights' as alluded to in the stringent measures introduced by Shangula last week.

The minister last week said all scheduled passenger flights, including private chartered flights to and from countries where there is active local transmission be temporarily suspended for 30 days with immediate effect.

"This suspension is exclusive of cargo and emergency flights to and from Namibia," he said at the time.