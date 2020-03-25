Namibia: Coronavirus Briefs - Nampol Implements COVID-19 Measures

THE Namibian Police, after the declaration of a state of emergency, has noticed that not all members of the public are adhering to the recommended measures to minimise the spread of Covid-19.

According to inspector general Sebastian Ndeitunga, people continue meeting in public spaces, such as restaurants, churches, bars, shebeens and other similar locales, ignoring the potential risk. "A similar situation has also been noted at open markets and stalls where vendors display and sell their goods, including, although not limited to, fresh produce, under very unhygienic conditions," said Ndeitunga in a media release yesterday. He further said that due to this, the police will not hesitate to introduce coercive measures to enforce the dispersal of crowds at overcrowded places. Members of the public are encouraged to stop overcrowding at either business premises, places of worship or entertainment areas. Should a gathering take place, less than 50 people should be present, depending on the limits of the required space, and proper sanitation and social distancing should be enforced. He further advised owners of restaurants, shebeens, bars and bottle stores to ensure that patrons take the food and beverages home, instead of gathering at these premises.

Nkurenkuru urges residents to keep safe from Covid-19

TO curb the spread of coronavirus, the Nkurenkuru Town Council has informed residents to take protective measures to keep themselves safe. CEO Petrus Sindimba told Nampa that the council had put up notices all over the town, informing residents how to take precautionary measures and what the symptoms of the virus are. Residents were also informed on what actions to take if they experience the symptoms.

Nust extends mid-term break

THE Namibia University of Science and Technology has announced that its mid-term break, which was set to end on 27 March, will continue until 16 April. Acting vice chancellor Morné du Toit made the announcement after the confirmation of the fourth coronavirus case in the country, when a 19-year-old Namibian who had returned from London tested positive for the virus.

- Compiled by Roxane Bayer