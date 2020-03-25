Namibia: 'Don't Cry Tribalism If I Fire You'

President Hage Geingob has warned his ministers not to cry foul if he fired them for poor performance.

Geingob made these remarks yesterday at State House when he witnessed the swearing-in of his new Cabinet.

"It will be the first time that a person can be removed from office because of non-deliverance," he said.

Geingob earned a reputation for asking ministers to resign, including politicians that have been accused of corruption. The president said the last five years would be different.

"We want to have effective governance. Therefore, I count on you and if you are not effective; if I fire you, don't cry whatever; discrimination, tribalism or racism. It will be based on your performance," the president said. He added: "I trust you have listened to me very carefully. I trust we are going to hold hands and work as a team".

He reminded his new ministers that the government needs to pull up its socks after last year's elections. The president said he is looking forward to working with his new Cabinet to tackle public concerns such as poverty, housing and scholarships. "Those are the things we are punished for. And I said to the people "I heard you". I hope you heard me saying that, therefore, you also heard me," Geingob said.

He then lectured the new Cabinet on communication etiquette. "I have discovered that ministers are getting free telephones to use for work, not for private business, but they don't consult each other," he said.

He added: "Some people [ministers] lock themselves up. They don't answer telephones from the public [and] they don't talk to their staff members, not to their deputies, not to their staff to create a team spirit to deliver, not weekly management meetings".

He also had a message for those who missed out on the latest Cabinet. "Some are not here, it's not because they are not qualified. You told us to cut the size of the Cabinet; that's what we did. It was not an easy task. I had to do it with a very heavy heart. I thank them, those who are not here," he said.

The president added: "I wish them very well in their future endeavours. They must be on standby. I will be calling them from time to time based on their experiences to still make use of their services". Geingob also encouraged his ministers to engage and listen to civil society, particularly grass-roots organisations.

"All of us, we don't listen to people. We don't answer telephone calls. 'Ah, tell them I'm not in the office'. 'I'll call back later' and they never call back. That must change and end," Geingob said.

SHIIMI PROMISES TO LISTEN

New finance minister Iipumbu Shiimi says he plans to consult his new team at the treasury and other stakeholders before he decides on how to save the failing economy.

Shiimi made these remarks yesterday after he was appointed as the country's finance chief. His comments come after he joined a finance ministry that has pushed for budget cuts under ex-minister Calle Schlettwein in the past five years. The new finance minister said he needed time to familiarise himself with the set-up before deciding the next steps.

"There is a team there at the finance ministry. I haven't spoken to them [yet]. I will speak to them... [and] look at what my predecessor has done and continue that legacy to reform things faster so that we can make a significant contribution to the development of the nation," the new finance minister said.

Ipumbu said he has the desire to contribute to Namibia's well-being."What I am going to assure them [the public] is that I will listen to my colleagues at finance. I will listen to all stakeholders, the president and in general, the Namibian public," the minister said.

He added: "...we will digest that information and see what is practical to create a sustainable path for the development of Namibia".

Schlettwein spoke about his new role, including the need to increase land redistribution and productivity. This also includes improving the agricultural sector and the economy.

"Water is a basic commodity; we cannot live without water. It must be available to every citizen at affordable and sustainable prices," he said.

Schlettwein said he does not have a specific focus on his portfolio since it has several components. "If one can summarise, these are resources owned by all citizens. The principal objective must be that these resources are equitably made available to the citizens and that they are utilised in a manner that benefits the economy," he said.

QUOTA ALLOCATION ON HOLD

New fisheries minister Albert Kawana yesterday said the planned allocation of fishing quotas has been put on hold until Cabinet agrees on the way forward.

"I have to get guidance from the Cabinet. We are going to make a public statement. For now, it's on hold ... because all the issues must first be clarified by the Cabinet."

The high-level panel on economic growth advised the government earlier this month that it must urgently suspend all systems used to allocate rights to individuals and companies to utilise or harvest various natural resources because the current processes were not beneficial to the country, including minerals and fisheries resources, among others.

"Allocating fishing rights and quotas for free to a few individuals without vessels and who just sell it off is highly questionable. Benefits from these rights and quotas should be distributed for the good of all Namibians," the report said.

That report came a few weeks after Kawana told The Namibian that the new long-term quotas will be allocated this month.Kawana has faced allegations of not being strong enough to tackle corruption at the fisheries ministry.

The former attorney general maintained that it is up to Namibians to decide if he has been effective.

"It's for the Namibian people to judge me on what I have done for this country. Now, I am a substantive minister in that ministry, they must judge me," Kawana said.

The new fisheries minister said the majority of the fishing sector is Namibian-owned. This is contrary to the report by the high-level panel, which estimated that close to N$1 billion is paid into the pockets of individuals who often do not add value to the sector.