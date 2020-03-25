Namibia: Airnam Crew Member Jailed Over Heroin

An Air Namibia employee who tried to smuggle close to 10 kilogrammes of heroin from Namibia to Germany three years ago was sentenced to an effective five-year prison term at the end of his trial in the Windhoek Regional Court yesterday.

Magistrate Alexis Diergaardt sentenced Percival Mensah (38) to 10 years' imprisonment, of which five years were suspended for a period of five years, on a charge of possession of dependence-producing drugs, and to a fine of N$10 000 or a one-year jail term on a charge of acquiring or possessing the proceeds of unlawful activities.

The magistrate found Mensah guilty on the two charges on Thursday last week, when she acquitted him on a count of dealing in dependence-producing drugs.

Mensah, who was an Air Namibia flight crew member, was charged after nearly 10 kilogrammes of heroin, valued at around N$5 million, was found in a suitcase with which he was due to travel from Hosea Kutako International Airport to Germany on 16 December 2016.

He denied guilt during his trial, but the magistrate concluded last week that Mensah's behaviour when suspicions were raised with the screening of his suitcase at the airport - he disappeared from the airport at that point and stayed off the flight on which he was supposed to be a crew member - showed that he knew he was about to transport heroin from Namibia, and that he had the intention to possess the drug.

Mensah reported to the police two days after he had fled from the airport.

During his trial, he claimed that a friend of his had asked him to take a bag with him to Germany for someone who had left the bag in Namibia, and that he did not know what the bag contained. The friend, Chandre Hill, who was initially charged with Mensah before the charges against him were withdrawn, denied any knowledge of the bag or its contents, and the magistrate concluded that she could not find any reason to reject his evidence.

Before the sentencing yesterday, Mensah's father, former senior police officer Louis Mensah, gave a glowing testimonial about his son from the witness stand.

The elder Mensah described his son as trustworthy, honest, kind and sincere, and said his family would feel a great loss when deprived of his presence. He also said that his son and his family have been under emotional and financial strain since he was charged and during his trial, and that the time since his arrest has been transformative for his son.

With his voice cracking with emotion, the elder Mensah pleaded with the magistrate so show lenience when she sentenced his son.

Magistrate Diergaardt noted that Mensah possessed a large quantity of heroin, and that as far as she was aware, it was the biggest quantity of the drug yet to be confiscated in Namibia.

She told Mensah that he made a decision to receive the heroin and transport it to Germany, adding that decisions have consequences and that he was not thinking of the welfare of his family when he made that choice.

As an employee of the national airline, Mensah was an ambassador of Namibia, but he breached the trust the airline placed in him, magistrate Diergaardt said. Defence counsel Jan Wessels represented Mensah during his trial. The state was represented by public prosecutor Fillemon Nyau.