South Africa: Courts to Operate During Lockdown

Courts will operate to a limited extent to deal with urgent matters during the lockdown period.

On Monday, the President announced a nationwide lockdown for 21 days to curb the spread of the Coronavirus (Covid-19). The lockdown will be effective from midnight on Thursday.

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has issued directives on how the courts will operate in light of COVID-19.

"The Chief Justice has, in terms of section 165 of the Constitution and section 8 of the Superior Courts Act, already delegated the authority to make customised directives to all Heads of Superior and Lower/Magistrate Courts," the Office of the Chief Justice said in a statement on Wednesday.

This will enable courts to remain open and operational to a limited extent as determined by the Head of each Court after consultation with their colleagues at that court.

"Broadly, the courts will, as an essential service, remain open for the filing of papers and hearing of urgent applications, bail applications and appeals or matters relating to violations of liberty, domestic violence, maintenance and matters involving children," the Office of the Chief Justice said.